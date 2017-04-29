The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been released from the Kuje Prison in Abuja after spending over 18 months in detention.

Kanu was freed after meeting the bail conditions granted him by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor said; “Nnamdi Kanu left the prison at about 5pm after meeting the bail conditions.”

Justice Nyako of the High Court had on Tuesday granted bail to Kanu on health grounds.‎

Nyako had told him to present three sureties – one of whom must be a serving senator; the second, a Jewish leader, and the third, a highly respected Nigerian.

All the conditions were met on Friday.

‎In October 2015, a magistrate court in Abuja discharged and acquitted Kanu of all charges of terrorism brought against him by the federal government.

But the government through its agent – the Department of State Services (DSS) filed another suit against him at the federal high court, Abuja, while keeping him in‎ detention.

Adeniyi Ademola, another justice of the‎ federal high court, Abuja, also ordered the unconditional release of Kanu owing to the reluctance of the DSS to file a charge against him at the time, but he was not released.

Walking out of the prison premises, the IPOB leader was caught in a video footage saying goodbye to some prison warders.