Anthony Joshua has retained his IBF world heavyweight title and won the vacant WBA and IBO belts by defeating Vladimir Klitschko in a pulsating, tospy-turvy fight in front of the biggest boxing audience in the UK for almost 80 years.

Klitschko, who held at least one version of the title for 15 years from 2000, took mandatory eight counts both times but was then backed into a corner and forced the referee to step in to protect him because he was unable to defend himself.

Klitschko had also been felled in the fifth but Joshua also came desperately close to defeat after suffering the first knockdown of his 19-fight professional career one round later.

Perhaps suffering momentary over-confidence, he was felled by a huge right hander in a bruising seesaw encounter that had both fighters scenting victory.

Eventually it was Joshua, 14 years the 41-year-old Ukrainian’s junior, who showed the heart and stamina to claim an epic contest in one of the greatest performances by a British fighter and one raucously celebrated by 90,000 fans.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, MBE (born 15 October 1989) is a British professional boxer. Joshua was born in Watford to a Nigerian mother and a British father of Nigerian and Irish descent.