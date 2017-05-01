The immediate past governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido has been arrested by police in Kano state. Lamido was arrested at his Sharada Kano home on Sunday morning, April 30 and taken away to the Zone One Command of the Nigeria Police in Kano where he was held from Sunday morning until afternoon.

Lamido is accused of trying to stop local government elections in Kano through his supporters. His residence in Kano and Jigawa were searched but nothing incriminating was found.

Defending the arrest of the ex governor, the spokesman for Kano Police Command, Sambo Sokoto, told reporters on Sunday that there was nothing unusual about the invite extended to the former governor.

He said Mr Lamido was invited by the Command to defend the allegation preferred against him by the Jigawa State government.

“The application of inciting breach of public peace against the former Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Sule Lamido, was received by the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone One Headquarters, Kano, from the Jigawa State government on April 27, 2017.

“Consequently, the former governor honoured the Police invitation sent to him to come and explain to the police, his response to the allegation levelled against him by the Jigawa State government. It is a statement of fact that inciting public disturbance is a criminal offence contrary to Section 114 of the Criminal Code of Nigeria.

“The former governor is currently under investigation in Police custody. The result of the investigation will be made public; the case will be charged to court on completion of the investigation,” Mr Sokoto said.