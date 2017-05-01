The Minister of Aviation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared he is not corrupt and does not like money.

Featuring on Channels Television, the former Governor of Rivers State disclosed why Nigerians are of the impression that he is a corrupt individual.

According to Amaechi, “Is my honesty in doubt? I have told Nigerians and I repeat to Nigerians today I am not corrupt and I don’t like money. I am not one swayed by money. I have lived a character that most Nigerians can tell you.

“I try as much as possible not to annoy God by saying I am honest. But with all modesty, I am a honest Nigerian and there are very few honest Nigerians.”

Reacting to claims by Nigerian that he is corrupt, the Minister said, “When did that impression start? Nyesom Wike becomes the governor. He takes documents from Government house that people can’t read, and says oh, we sold Gas turbines and disappeared with the money. He set up a panel of inquiry? Publish the report.”

On whether the corruption angle came up because he led the campaign organization of President Buhari, Amaechi said, “When you talk about the PDP angle, they are bitter that we fought and led the movement against the former government and PDP, and we were successful to have removed them from power.

“If I was corrupt, why didn’t President Goodluck prosecute me? The fight between Goodluck and Rivers state government or myself lasted for two years.”