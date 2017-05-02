There are growing calls from Nigerians over the whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari by users on micro-blogging site, Twitter. Buhari has not been seen in public for almost two weeks, but the presidency insists he is healthy and recuperating fine.

The president had spent almost two months receving medical treatment in London. The presidency had first announced that he was there for a 10-day leave. But he extended the leave on medical grounds. President Buhari failed to address Nigerian workers today, Monday, May 1 as they joined their counterparts all over the world to celebrate International Workers Day. This has prompted some concern Nigerians to start the campaign tagged #WhereisBuhari on Twitter.

His absence from the annual Workers’ Day celebration comes less than a week after he missed last Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. The Office of the Presidency and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, explained that the president missed the meeting because he needed rest.

Since returning from his 50-day medical leave in London, Mr. Buhari’s health status has been the subject of widespread speculation, and his absence from last week’s FEC meeting and Monday’s May Day rally has raised more questions about his capacity to govern.

SaharaReporters revealed that the president has had difficulty eating and drinking, but his cabal has insisted that he remain in the country rather than seek medical treatment abroad.