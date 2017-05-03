Three former Nigerian leaders, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar met in Minna, capital of Niger state, on Monday afternoon.

The meeting which lasted for over two hours held at the hilltop home of IBB.

Visitors who usually besiege Babangida’s house were streamlined, with some of them stopped from entering the house ahead of the arrival of Obasanjo.

Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger state, was said to have received Obasanjo at Minna airport and took him to IBB home.

The closest domestic and security staff in the house of IBB were reportedly excused from the inner chamber at the time the meeting started.

The meeting was said to have lasted for over two hours.

Details of the meeting were not made public.

The secret meeting raised more concern about the health status of the President, as Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday was again failed to attend the Federal Executive Council meeting. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting which was attended by majority of the ministers.

Buhari’s spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu as well as the president’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, had arrived the council chamber, apparently in expectation of their boss’ attendance.

Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, arrived the council chambers of the Presidential Villa at 10:59am.