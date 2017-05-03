Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, says investors would leave other countries to do business in Nigeria irrespective of seeming unstable business climate, because the country “has the best returns on any investments in the World. The terrain is good’’.

“Our resource base is huge. We have huge gas reserves, huge downstream opportunities”, Kachikwu said this at a World Press Conference on the sidelines of ongoing annual Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, United States. “I don’t know of any country that has that much resource, that income generation. I think we can favourably compete with Saudi Arabia”.

He noted that “a lot of latitude is given to investors to develop what works for them. Most of them know how to be resilient because they know the returns”.

The Minister recalled that when he took over at the ministry there were security issues and downstream policies were not robust as well as lack of investments in the upstream and Nigeria’s relationship with OPEC was strained.