Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua declared his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel.

Speaking at his church service on Sunday 30th April 2017, Joshua disclosed that he had just returned from the ‘Holy Land’ after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley.

TB Joshua said Israel offered him both land and facilities in an area around the biblical site of the Sea of Galilee for the Nigerian Pastor to organise meetings for international pilgrims.

“This is where my Father in Heaven came from – it’s non-negotiable,” Joshua explained, adding it was not a decision he undertook lightly.

“It’s the best place for you to meet Prophet T.B. Joshua. After your healing, blessing and deliverance, you can move around all the spiritual monuments which will establish your faith,” he clarified.

Joshua said his decision to leave was not connected to the “persecution” he endured during his ministry.

TB Joshua said the move would help people to “appreciate” what his ministry had been contributing to both the local economy and Nigeria’s international image.

“This is the most persecuted ministry in the world. Who are the people persecuting the ministry? My people, Africa.

“That is why I choose to live a lonely life. If you want to see me, come to this church. I don’t go out. It has not been easy – because I don’t know who is a friend or who is an enemy.

“If you learn T.B. Joshua is not around, I am in a revival. I live in the church here. I don’t have a house outside.”

“Anytime you pray, remember Africa in prayer. Many heroes and great people have been chased out of Africa. There are many geniuses in the Western world who are originally from Africa.”

The cleric pointed to the example of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua who was allegedly turned down by Nigerian sporting authorities when he wanted to represent the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has appealed tp the Prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua to reconsider his decision to relocate from Nigeria. The appeal came through the Minister Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday.

He said the such move will not be in the best of the country.

Also reacting to the news, PDP Chieftain and former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) said the Prophet should not be allowed to relocate from Nigeria because he is needed now more than ever in the country.

In a series of tweets on his social media handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “We will not allow T.B. Joshua to leave Nigeria and relocate to Israel.He is one of God’s end-time generals. We need him now more than ever.”