The Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday successfully passed the bill prohibiting Open Rearing and Grazing into law. The house had on Tuesday received the report of its Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. James Gbande on the bill to prohibit open grazing in the State.

A perusal of the report shows that the title of the bill was changed from Livestock Promotion, Development and Regulatory Agency establishment bill, to a bill to prohibiting Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and provide for the establishment of Ranches and Livestock administration, regulation and control, in line with the feelings of Benue people.

The lawmakers, who debated upon the bill on Thursday, agreed that the development would henceforth end the protracted war between Benue farmers and herdsmen.

The house subsequently stipulated that any herder found violating the law would be sentenced to five years imprisonment and as well pay a fine of N1m.

According to the house, “Nobody will be permitted to carry out open grazing outside the permitted ranches.