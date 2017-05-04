Warri street ambassador, Efe Ejeba has made a triumphant entry into his hometown, Warri, Delta State after touring several hot-spots in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that other major participants of the international reality show which gained wide acceptance in Nigeria have been given the same executive home-coming treatment by their states of origin.

Efe was received by Okpe Local Government Chairman, Prince Godwin Edjeiyere as he arrives his home town, Warri.

The rapper who enjoyed a landslide victory in the recently concluded Big Brother Nigeria reality show is testing his luck with music.

He was accompanied by Kemen and others.