Rormer President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings is dead at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital after he collapsed suddenly in his Ridge residence Wednesday morning.

Jerry Rawlings, ‘Papa Jay’ as popularly known was said to have collapsed immediately he came out of his car in his house.

According to Dr. K. Abeberese, a staff doctor at the hospital, late former president was rushed to the hospital in an emergency van in a very critical condition.

A team of doctors were said to have conducted a second survey on him after he repaired abnormally and unfortunately he passed away just after 45 minutes of the second medical exercise.

All efforts to reach her surviving spouse, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings on phone to get an in-depth detail about her husband’s demise has proven futile.

Though it’s obvious to provisionally attribute his sudden demise to cardiac arrest, doctors have assured the public they will soon release autopsy to ascertain the real cause as the body is deposited at the morgue.

An autopsy will fully confirm the cause of his death, but the best guess at the moment is cardiac arrest.

Mr Jerry Rawlings’ passing comes as a big shock to his party members and the entire Ghanaian community.

He was born 22 June 1947, was a former head of state and President of Ghana.

Rawlings initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979 and after initially handing power over to a civilian government, took back control of the country on 32 December 1981 as the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council.

Before his death, he was serving as the African Union envoy to Somalia. He left behind four children and a surviving wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.