Police Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, on Saturday, told newsmen in Abuja that six suspects in connection with an assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye in his home in Kogi on April 15, 2017 have been arrested.

He confirms that the arrested suspects included a Kogi local government sole administrator and his orderly.

Moshood said that items recovered included one Hyundai Ambulance bus allegedly used in conveying the attackers, five AK 47 rifles, One Beretta pistol and two locally made single barrel shot guns.

Others were 25 expended shells of 7.62 mm ammunition, 13 expended shells of 9mm ammunition and 12 expended shells of gauge cartridge.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects used the telephone of the Sole Administrator’s orderly in planning the failed assassination on Melaye. He also said one of the suspects had confessed to the crime and admitted to have been sent by the sole administrator.

The firearms recovered have been sent for ballistic expert examination, test and analysis at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in Lagos.