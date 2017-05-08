The 82 abducted girls from Chibok Government Secondary school were released by the Boko Haram sect at about 7.04pm on Sunday, May 7, arrived the Presidential Villa in Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari. According to Premium Times, the girls are currently meeting with Buhari inside his official residence behind closed doors. They were driven to the Villa in a military convoy amidst tight security.

They were then taken to a medical facility ran by the Department of State Services, along Airport road in the Federal capital city. The 82 girls were released on Saturday, May 6, after a successful negotiation with a team representing the Nigerian government. Some details of the negotiation involved in the release of 82 more Chibok girls by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists have been released.

It was gathered that two combined team of military and Red Cross negotiators involved in the negotiation, flew two Boko Haram commanders to Banki town in Borno state in exchange for the girls, while the Nigerian army took custody of the girls who were handed over by Boko Haram representatives.

It is believed that once the girls are secured in a new location they would be debriefed, undergo a psychological and medical test and then be reunited with their families.