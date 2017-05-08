President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, night left Nigeria for London where he is scheduled to consult with his doctors.

The duration of the Presidents’ stay in unknown to Nigerian. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the duration of Buhari’s stay in London will be determined by his doctors.

Adesina, however, said the President had transmitted a letter to the National Assembly as required by law.

the 74-year-old Nigerian leader had left the country on January 19 on what the Presidency described then as medical vacation.

When the trip was prolonged, presidential aides announced that the President would be staying back in the British capital to enable him to collect results of some medical tests he did.

Buhari returned to the country on March 10 after a 49-day medical sojourn, saying he had never been that sick in his life.

Lately, the President was not seen at public functions even he was absent from the weekly Federal Executive Council meetings for three consecutive weeks, causing anxiety among Nigerians.

His aides, however, insisted that the situation was nothing to worry about as he was only resting based on his doctors’ instructions.

The presidential spokesman first tweeted via his official handle that the president would leave for treatment in London and the government will now be under Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Meanwhile National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bolaji Tinubu has said that unfounded speculations about the president’s health serves no purpose other than to encourage those who would rather derail the President’s progressive agenda and who would divisively pit one aspect of this nation against another.

He said Such chatter may foment division where there was none and this might come to impair the management of the affairs of this country.