No fewer than 45 out of the 53 suspects of a gay wedding that were granted bail by a Magistrates’ Court in Chediya-Zaria, Kaduna State, have jumped bail.

The court, consequently, ordered their arrest.

The police had arraigned 53 persons who were arrested when they converged on a hotel in Zaria to perform gay marriage.

At the resumption of hearing on Monday, police prosecutor, Sergeant Mannir Nasir, told the court that only eight out of the accused persons were present in court, hence his decision to apply for bench warrant.

However, counsel to the accused persons, Kimi Livingstone Appah, objected to the prosecutor’s application, saying that his clients were living in far places and thought that their case was slated for afternoon.

While the debate was on, two of the suspects entered the court room and the court was also told that Faruk Balarabe, who was the ‘groom’ and who was at large during the first sitting, had submitted himself to the police.

After granting the bench warrant of arrest, Chief Magistrate Auwal Musa Aliyu adjourned the case to May 31, 2017 for further hearing.

The Police had on April 19 first arraigned 53 persons.

On April 15, 2017 at about 7:00PM, a team of policemen led by DSP Muhammad Lawal-Mashi arrested and brought to the police station 53 persons.

The arrested persons included; Jibril Abdullahi, Sagir Abubakar, Anas Mohammed, Mustapha Ababukar, Musa Ibrahim and Suleiman Usman among others.

Information reached the police that these group of persons conspired to celebrate a gay marriage at Zaria Motel between one Faruk and Sanusi both at large, the prosecutor said. The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their counsel, Yunusa Umar asked the court to release them on bail in line with sections 35 (4) and 36 (5) of the Constitution.