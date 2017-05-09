Queen Elizabeth II is the only person in the United Kingdom allowed to drive without a license, and she’s not giving up that privilege anytime soon.

When she’s not serving as the mother of her country, the Queen loves driving, often taking her family for spins in her Range Rover. And on Sunday, the 91-year-old great-grandmother was spotted in her green Jaguar, taking a spin after attending church services in Windsor.

The Queen learned to drive while serving as a mechanic in the Women’ s Auxillary Territorial Service during the Second World War.

While she has multiple vehicles and a chauffeur for Royal events, she is most frequently seen in her trusty Range Rover.