Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, treats him like his son.

According to his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo made the remark at the palace of the emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman. Osinbajo is currently in Katsina state.

“I feel very much at home in Katsina. Moreso because this is the State of the President who has taken me as a brother; in fact the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me,” said Osinbajo.

“The amount of responsibilities President Buhari has given me shows he seriously believes we can live together as brothers”

“I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead as the nation has voted him to do. He seriously believes in Nigeria unity”

Meanwhile Femi Fani Kayode, ex Aviation Minister and former political campaign manager of Goodluck Jonathan has ridiculed the vice president’s statement. FFK said it was disappointing for a 60-year-old to publicly make such statement.

Reacting via a tweet Thursday night, Fani-Kayode said Nigeria was in serious trouble.

“The President treats me like his son and his brother”- VP. A 60 year old man can say this? We are in trouble,” he tweeted.