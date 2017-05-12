A convoy of bullion vans belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday ran into Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s convoy as the governor was travelling to Lagos. The governor’s official car as well as other vehicles in the convoy were affected.

Amosun narrowly escaped death as the road crash happened along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The governor was travelling to Lagos state on official assignment when the accident occurred at the Ibafo area of Ogun state. Juwon Soyinka, the senior special assistant on media, said the governor’s officical car, his escort and other vehicles in the convoy were affected in the process.

Governor Amosun lamented that bullion van drivers always conducted themselves recklessly on the road adding that this would no longer be tolerated in his state.