Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori has sued Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for gross violation of his human rights.

In a suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/385/17) filed by his lawyers, Ballason’s Chambers at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Maikori is seeking damages to the tune of N10billion.

According to details of the suit, which came up for hearing before the trial judge, Hon. Justice John Tsoho on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, Maikori is praying the court to enforce his fundamental rights against undue harassment and intimidation by the Kaduna State government, the State Governor and the Nigerian Police.

Recall that Maikori was arrested by the Nigeria Police on charges of incitement, based on a petition by the Kaduna State Government.

He was eventually released on bail and cleared of any complicity by the Police Force Headquarters.

He was, however, re-arrested and whisked to Kaduna, after Governor El-Rufai publicly vowed to prosecute him during the Social Media Week 2017.

Maikori was detained for four days, before he was charged to a Kaduna State Magistrate Court.