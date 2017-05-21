Governor, Ayodele Fayose has removed the logo and name of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from his campaign office at Olora junction, Adebayo, Ado- Ekiti.Newsday gathered that the one storey building was repainted white, with every insignia of PDP removed.

Before repainting, the building had Fayose’s picture embossed on PDP logo with the inscription: “Fayose Our Leader, Architect of Modern Ekiti.”

The governor installed a billboard close to the gate of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), without the PDP name and logo.

The billboard, with Fayose’s portrait, reads: “Ekiti 2018: Support Continuity, Fayose Leads, We Follow. Again, It’s Going To Be 16-0.”

A mini signpost mounted on Ado-Ikere Road, bearing the logo and name of PDP alongside Fayose’s name, have also been removed.

They were replaced with ones without PDP name and logo, but with Fayose’s pictures, and the statement: “Ni 2018, E Standby”, meaning “My People Be on Standby in 2018.”

Posters with the above inscription, which have no PDP logo, were pasted in Ado-Ekiti.

A source said the uncertainty hanging over PDP was responsible for the governor’s action.

Fayose, last week threatened to leave the People’s Democratic Party if Modu Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court come May 25th. PDP has been in a leadership crisis since they lost the election in 2015.

Two of the party members, Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi have laid claim to the chairmanship position of the party. On February 17th, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi was illegal and could not act on behalf of the PDP.

Makarfi approached the Supreme Court to appeal the judgment. The apex court will deliver judgment on May 25th.