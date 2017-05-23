Doyin Okupe, a former senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has explained why it would be hard for Nigeria to break up.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, had alleged of some top politicians “approaching officers and soldiers for political reasons”, a development which people believe could be a plot to overthrow President Buhari.

Commenting on the development on his Facebook page on Monday, Okupe said there were factors that make the break-up of Nigeria possible, but that it would not happen.

“Yes, again and again there are drums of war, rumours of coups and heightened cries for separation. Yet Nigeria will not break. I repeat as God liveth Nigeria is not about to break-up,” he said.

“Those who rely on what is seen physically and those who are not too knowledgeable about life may want to hold this assertion in derision. Yet there is more than meets the eye in matters that controls the affairs of nations and men.

“True, all the ingredients required to justify a dismemberment of our union are fully present: inequality, injustice, nepotism, corruption, deception, sectional neglect and lack of inclusivity, mutual distrust etc; fortunately or unfortunately it is not in the manifest destiny of this great Nation to disintegrate.

“To anyone who is discerning, it has been crystal clear that God has shown His guiding hand in the affairs of Nigeria since the June 12 debacle. God does not act in vain but for a purpose. It will be preposterous to assume that the purpose of God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria in the past 25 years is to lead us to a break-up.

“In truth the Nigerian experiment or marriage is grossly imperfect and obviously not working.

“The Nigerian union presents some of the outstanding features of a dysfunctional marriage”, he stated.