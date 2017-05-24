Another container with 440 pieces of riffles has been discovered at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, the Nigeria Customs said Tuesday.

About three months ago, the Federal Operations Unit of the service had intercepted 660 pieces of pump action rifles at Apapa port also in Lagos.

Displaying the guns to newsmen on Tuesday at the Tin-Can Island Command of Customs, Mr Monday Abueh, the Zonal Coordinator of Zone A’ , also an Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, said the imports originated from Turkey.

The guns were concealed in a 20-ft container no PONU210024 (1) 22G1 carrying POP powder used for design of houses.

He said the container was intercepted following intelligence obtained by the command.

However in another report, the management of SIFAX group have said that the arms Container was not From Ports & Cargo Terminal.

“Let me quickly put on record that the news report is totally false, untrue and misleading. Our findings have shown that the said container was released from another terminal and was headed for an Off-Dock terminal, before it was intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service on the port access road close to our terminal. Ports & Cargo terminal doesn’t own the port access road and how we are linked to this beats our imagination.”

Four customs officers as well and an importer, clearing agent and a driver were arrested in February in connection to the 660 pump action riffles discovered in January.