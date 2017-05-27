A guest house belonging to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was raided by security operatives Friday morning, a spokesperson for the lawmaker has told Journalists.

Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, Mr. Uche Anichukwu who confirmed the development said that neither Ekweremadu nor any of his senior aides was informed before the search.

According to him only the steward was present when the policemen who claimed to be from the Force Headquarters arrived at the 10 Ganges Street, Maitama guest house. Mr. Anichukwu said nothing was found from the search.

The deputy Senate president had raised the alarm two weeks prior to the raid that one of his houses will be raided by the police.