Menu
Home >> Abuja >> Police Raid Deputy Senate President’s Guest House

Police Raid Deputy Senate President’s Guest House

A guest house belonging to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was raided by security operatives Friday morning, a spokesperson for the lawmaker has told Journalists.

Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, Mr. Uche Anichukwu who confirmed the development said that neither Ekweremadu nor any of his senior aides was informed before the search.

According to him only the steward was present when the policemen who claimed to be from the Force Headquarters arrived at the 10 Ganges Street, Maitama guest house. Mr. Anichukwu said nothing was found from the search.

The deputy Senate president had raised the alarm two weeks prior to the raid that one of his houses will be raided by the police.

Tags :

the author

Previous

Lower Denominations May be Changed to Coins

Next

Trump Meets Osinbajo on Sidelines of G7 Summit

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • FeedBurner Widget

    Dont Miss Our Latest Updates. Subscribe to our Email NewsLetter


    • Top