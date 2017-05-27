United States President, Donald Trump, couldn’t hold back his excitement after he met Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the ongoing G7 meeting in Italy. He posed for photos with the Nigerian current ‘First Man’.

Yemi Osibanjo also met with other world leaders, including the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the meeting where a special outreach forum was held with selected African countries.

Osinbajo, who was on the same row with Trump, sat in between Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, and Emmanuel Marcon, president of France.