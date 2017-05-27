Menu
Home >> National >> Trump Meets Osinbajo on Sidelines of G7 Summit

United States President, Donald Trump, couldn’t hold back his excitement after he met Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the ongoing G7 meeting in Italy. He posed for photos with the Nigerian current ‘First Man’.

Yemi Osibanjo also met with other world leaders, including the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the meeting where a special outreach forum was held with selected African countries.

 Osinbajo with Merkel

Osinbajo, who was on the same row with Trump, sat in between Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, and Emmanuel Marcon, president of France.

Osinbajo at G7

the author

Previous

Police Raid Deputy Senate President's Guest House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • FeedBurner Widget

    Dont Miss Our Latest Updates. Subscribe to our Email NewsLetter


    • Top