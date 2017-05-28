Nigerian forward, Victor Moses on Sunday, got married to his long time girlfriend and mother of his two kids.

The marriage came a week after winning the Premier League and just a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

The Chelsea star wedded his long time partner in London today, May 28, 2017.

The pair exchanged marital vows in front of few family members, friends and colleagues.

Moses has a five-year-old son, Brentley and a two-year-old daughter, Nyah.

Moses has managed to keep this family very private, and not much is known about his wife but it is reported that his bride is an English woman of Nigerian descent.