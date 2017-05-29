The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has revealed that the scheme would soon begin posting of corps members to farms.

The D-G said this when he spoke to journalists during his official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun.

He said that the move was in line with the agricultural development programme of the NYSC.

Kazaure explained further that the NYSC had concluded preparations to begin the posting at the conclusion of the three-week orientation exercise.

According to him, Bauchi, Oyo, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had been earmarked for the pilot phase.

His words, “It should interest you to know that the NYSC will soon begin its agricultural development scheme where corps members will be posted to farms for their primary assignments.

“Already the NYSC has acquired active farmlands across the nation’s geopolitical zones with four already fully operational in Kwali, Bauchi, Oyo and Kebbi.

“After this orientation programme for the Batch ‘A’ corps members, we will begin posting some of them to these farms as a pilot phase.

“Though we are starting with four states for now, we will integrate the other states as time goes, the project is ongoing.”