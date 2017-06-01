On Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the world marked the World No Tobacco Day. As part of the commemoration of the day, Isaac Adewole, Nigeria’s Health Minister announced 9 regulations in the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act that would be implemented by the federal government. The Act which was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan aims at reducing Tobacco use in the country.
The tobacco control Act had been slow because the draft regulations need the National Assembly approval. Below are the regulations listed by the minister to be implemented:
- Prohibition of the sale of tobacco products to and by anyone below age 18.
- Ban of sale of cigarettes in single sticks; cigarettes must be sold in packs of 20 sticks only.
- Smokeless tobacco shall be sold in a minimum of a pack of 30 grammes.
- Ban of sale or offer for sale or distribution of tobacco or tobacco products through mail, internet, or other online devices.
- Prohibition of interference of tobacco industry in public health and related issues.
- Prohibition of smoking in anywhere on the premises of a child care facility, educational facility, and healthcare facility. Other places where smoking is prohibited include: playgrounds, amusement parks, plazas, public parks, stadia, public transport, restaurants’ bar, and other public gathering spaces.
- Prosecution of owner or manager of any of the places listed above who permits, encourages or fails to stop smoking in the above listed places.
- Prohibition of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship of any kind.
- Compliance with specified standards for content.