On Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the world marked the World No Tobacco Day. As part of the commemoration of the day, Isaac Adewole, Nigeria’s Health Minister announced 9 regulations in the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act that would be implemented by the federal government. The Act which was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan aims at reducing Tobacco use in the country.

The tobacco control Act had been slow because the draft regulations need the National Assembly approval. Below are the regulations listed by the minister to be implemented: