Garba Umar Durbunde, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, is missing, sparking fears that he may have been kidnapped along the Abuja-Kano Road.

The lawmaker, who represents Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency, left Abuja for Kano on Tuesday. He was said to have traveled alone in his car and is suspected to have been kidnapped between Abuja and Jere on the Abuja-Kano Expressway.

An aide to lawmaker, who declined to be named, told SaharaReporters that his boss has been unreachable since he left Abuja.

“We have not heard from my boss. Neither has he been seen. We believe that he was abducted. We are yet to establish his whereabouts or get clue about his abductors, but we have informed all the relevant security agencies about the incident,” he said.

Policemen are said to have been dispatched to seek out the lawmaker and arrest his abductors.

Mr. Durbunde served as Commissioner of Rural Development under the administration of Mr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State, to whom he was said to be very close.