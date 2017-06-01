On the 12th of May 2017, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) received formal notification from the World Health Organisation (WHO) of an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with three people reported dead.

The Nigerian Medical Association immediately issued a statement directing all Nigerian health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion by screening all fevers for Ebola and other haemorrhagic fevers. Our first encounter with Ebola was in 2014 after a Liberian, Patrick Sawyer, arrived the Lagos airport and brought the virus into Nigeria, leaving in his wake many casualties, including some of the best Nigerian medical doctors, other health workers, and individuals.

Shocked by its devastation, Nigeria attacked the virus with the ferocity it required and was able to completely annihilate it. Ebola is an infectious and frequently fatal disease marked by fever and severe internal bleeding. It spreads through contact with infected body fluids. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, weakness, dizziness and muscle aches.

Patients with more severe cases show bleeding under the skin, internal organs or even from bodily orifices like the mouth, ears, and eyes. During the last outbreak in 2014-2015 in West Africa, more than 11,000 people died, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Nigeria. The Federal and state governments combined efforts with a highly mobilised citizenry to eradicate the scourge, though not without casualties, among whom were late Dr. Stella Adadevoh and a couple of other staff of First Consultants Medical Clinic, Lagos.