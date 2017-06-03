A former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, on Tuesday said he would still take a shot at the presidency, if the opportunity presents itself. Duke spoke at a programme, “The Nigerian Symposium for Emerging Leaders ‘’, held in Lagos.

He said though he once aspired to the position but did not emerge the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would still contest for the highest office in the country at the appropriate time. Duke explained that it was because of his preference for the presidential seat that he did not vie for any federal legislative seat after serving out his terms as governor.

“I do not have the flair for the legislature; standing up and sitting down at the chambers to raise a point. That was why I did not contest for the Senate but the presidency, after serving out my term as governor. “I have contested the presidency before; I will still give it a shot when the opportunity presents itself . I believe

I still have the energy in me,“he said. The former governor canvassed the reform of the country`s political system to accommodate wider participation and good governance. He suggested the review of the electoral law to allow for independent candidacy.

Duke said the country`s democracy would fare better if young people, who form the larger proportion of the population ,took more active part in its political process. He said most developed countries had young people as their leaders at one point or the other in their democratic history. The former governor, however, said power was never given easily, urging young people to participate in the political process and use their prime to add value to the country.