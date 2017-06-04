Seven people have been killed and dozens injured during attacks in two closely connected areas of London on Saturday night. The police are treating the attacks as terrorist incidents.

Police were called after a white rental van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge at about 9.58pm on Saturday night. The van continued on to nearby Borough Market where three attackers emerged and carried out multiple stabbings in pubs and restaurants.

Armed police arrived and shot the attackers dead within 8 minutes of being alerted. The attackers were armed with knives and wore what turned out to be fake suicide vests.

The Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said a Canadian national was among those killed in the attack.

A French man is among those killed in last night’s attack, the foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has confirmed. Seven people from France were injured in last night’s attack, four of them critically. One person is still missing.

There were multiple casualties in addition to the deaths, with London Ambulance Service saying at least 48 people have been taken to five hospitals in the capital. The NHS said on Sunday that 21 were in a critical condition.

Eight armed police officers fired an estimated 50 rounds in the incident – an unprecedented number for the UK. One member of the public was caught in the gunfire when a bullet struck a man in the head. A senior doctor at the Royal London hospital in east London said the man was expected to make a full recovery.