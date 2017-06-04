The presidency has alleged that some forces had wanted to be in control of the government in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari. These forces, the presidency claimed are also aware that Osinbajo was fully in charge, were aggrieved and therefore thought they could pit him against the public by cooking up unfounded allegations against him, This Day reports. A source in the presidency made the allegation in reaction to claims by one Ismaila Farouk, that acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, only appoints Yoruba or members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God as his aides.

Ismaila in an article had cited the composition of the presidential advisory and competitiveness council, and key appointments like the chief executive officers of Bank of Industry and pension commission.

The article among others, accused the acting president of appointing “his RCCG Brother” Alex Okoh as DG of the Bureau of Public Enterprise. The acting president was also accused of appointing his deputy when he was the Pastor of RCCG, Banana Island, Lagos, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, who is minister of Trade, as the vice chairman of the presidential advisory and competitiveness council. Dr Ismaila Farouk also claimed that Osinbajo was strategising for 2019 with the hope that Buhari would be unable to contest. However, a presidency source faulted

all the allegations made by Ismaila Farouk against the acting president.

The source, according to This Day on Saturday, June 3, claimed that Ismaila Farouk was a fictitious name that did not exist anywhere. The source alleged that the article was written by some forces who were unhappy that the acting president was in control of government machinery. According to the source, the allegations were a smear campaign to distract the acting president from carrying on with his commitment to ensure that issues plaguing the nation at the moment are addressed.