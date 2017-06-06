The House of Representatives has summoned former minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as well as her successor, Kemi Adeosun. They are to appear over alleged abuse and breach of the Procurement Act, 2007 as the House committee overseeing the act said they must appear on Tuesday, June 6. Okonjo-Iweala served under former President Goodluck Jonathan. Newsday findings reveal that apart from the two, a former Head of Service Mr Steve Otunla, and a former Accountant-General to the Federation Mr Jonah Otunla, would be appearing too.

Vanguard reports that the committee had recently summoned Adeosun and some others over alleged payment of N17 billion to five firms believed to be ghost companies as consultancy fees.

The committee, through its chairman, Oluwole Oke, says the summoning of those affected is to ensure proper investigation. Oke also issued a strong warning:

“The shortest way to Kuje prison is through breach of procurement laws.”

He asked the invited stakeholders to bring with them presidential approvals, letters of awards, agreements signed with the contractors and performance records. The report said members of the committee decried the discrepancies between the submissions made by ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to the members, out of the 12 pre-shipment inspectors and two monitors who benefited from the N17 billion, seven were appointed in line with due process while five were appointed through the back door.