The much- rumored new Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), a political party recently registered by INEC was officially launched on Monday at the Reitz Continental Hotel Abuja. APDA is said to be the brainchild of certain members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who believed the leadership tussle rocking the PDP has weakened the party structure.

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications and a member of the PDP alongside Dan Anyanwu, former chairman of the Labour Party and some political bigwigs are said to be the promoters of the new party.

Speaking on the occasion, the interim National Chairman, Mallam Shitu Kabiru, said APDA is a people-oriented party formed to sanitize the Nigerian political space. “We are loaded with specific remedies and preventive measures to sanitize our political culture and make our leaders accountable”, he said.

Our values are centered on an inclusive Nigerian society based on principles of freedom, equality, solidarity, diversity and fairness, APDA wrote on its website.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi has reacted to the formation of a new political party by some of its chieftains. Hours after the party was officially launched in Abuja, the PDP released a statement through Dayo Adeyeye, its spokesperson, saying it is not part of the new formation.