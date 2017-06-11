The Inspector-General’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari have arrested one of the most wanted kidnappers in Lagos State.

Kyari, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the suspect was arrested at his Magodo residence in Lagos on Saturday at about 1:00PM. It was gathered that the operatives got intelligence that Evans was hiding in his Magodo mansion where he was surrounded.

Glimpses about the lavish lifestyle of the billionaire kidnapper, emerged, with his confession that he splashed his loot in buying a wristwatch for $170,000. He also bought three phones for $6000 each and bought two houses in highbrow Magodo Estate in Lagos and another house in Ghana.

Evans, who’s real name is Chukwudubem Onwuamadike was arrested after eluding police radar for five years. He hails from Umudim, Nnewi in Anambra state.The suspect was said to have run to the roof of the house for emergency exit but the police officers caught up with him.

In the course of his arrest, according to official police sources, he slammed the door against the operatives and injured a policeman. Four AK47 rifles and over 50 magazines were also recovered from the house.

Before his arrest, the Inspector General of Police had announced a N30 million bounty for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of Evans.

Evans, security sources said, has been responsible for many high-profile kidnapping in the south-west, south-south and south-eastern parts of the country.

The Force Headquarters have been commended for mobilising the resources to go all out against the “richest and most notorious kidnapper” in the history of Nigeria.

While Vampire was the most deadly kidnapper in the history of Nigeria and was killed some months ago during a gun battle, Evans remains the most brilliant, richest and crafty kidnapper in the country’s history.