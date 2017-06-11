The Niger State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Tanko Beji, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Beji was reportedly invited to EFCC’s office Abuja on Thursday, where he was detained after his interrogation.

It could not be confirmed why the PDP boss was detained, but a source at the party’s office in Minna told journalists that it could be connected with the series of interviews granted the media in which he (Beji) criticised the All Progressives Congress administration in the state.

The party source said an APC chieftain complained to “Abuja”, that Beji was using the media to “intimidate and harass the APC administration in the state.

“It was on the strength of this complaint that Tanko Beji was invited to Abuja for questioning by the EFCC,” the source said.