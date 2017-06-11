The United Nations has expressed concern over the quit notice and 90-day ultimatum issued by a coalition of Arewa youths to Igbos living in the north, calling for a peaceful resolution.

The youths had stirred controversy when they issued a statement asking Igbos to leave the north within three months while also asking the northerners in Igbo land to also do same, a move that has been backed by the Northern elders.

The spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, justified the order in a phone call to the press, stating that the order by the northern youths was in response to the “unpalatable behaviour of their guests”.

Edward Kallon who is the UN resident coordinator in Nigeria in a statement on Thursday, June 8, called for peace. He urged different ethnic groups in the country to be more tolerant noting that the ultimatum was issued after a sit-at-home protest by Biafra agitators.

Kallon said: “We have to work together to resolve peacefully any concern that different groups in the country may have. “I am heartened by reactions of leaders from all over the country condemning this ultimatum. “UN calls for tolerance and a spirit of togetherness in transparency to address the concerns of all the citizens in a peaceful manner.” He also called on cultural and religious leader to use their positions to guide the youths to settle their differences peacefully.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kaduna state to investigate and arrest members of the Coalition of Northern Youths for issuing the ultimatum to South Easterners living in the North. The IG gave the order at a meeting with Commissioners of Police and other high ranking officers on Thursday in Abuja.

He warned that no individual or group of persons had the right to ask any individual to leave his or her place of residence in any part of the country. He ordered other state commissioners of police in the North and Assistant Inspectors -General of Police in the various zonal commands to do same.