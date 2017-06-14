The picture of a young man lying lifeless in the backseat of a car emerged yesterday as the student who was shot during the Senator Dino Melaye lead protest in Kogi State.

The young man identified as Saka Seidu, said to be a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, was killed when unknown gunmen fired at a crowd while Senator Dino Melaye was holding a peaceful protest against the state government on Monday.

The protest which started around 11am turned bloody when the gunmen, who arrived from the Nataco Junction brandishing different guns and cutlasses started shooting into different direction, sending people scampering for safety including journalists, who were covering the protest.

According to official reports, no fewer than five persons were shot at the Kogi State polytechnic gate, Lokoja. The protest which stated around 11am turned bloody when gunmen yet to be identified invaded the venue of protest.

The clash is believed to be politically motivated by the supporters of Senator Melaye and loyalists of Governor Yahya Bello of Kogi state. The protest was organized by the senator in response to his planned recall from the National Assembly.

Melaye who had boasted that no one can recall him from the senate during the protest, called on the state government to to pay civil servants their salaries and to re-open tertiary institutions in the state.

The senator escaped by the whiskers when the shooting started and was spirited by his security details into his sports utility vehicle. Melaye immediately got on twitter and thanked God for his bullet proof SUV.