Major Hamza Al-mustapha, the Chief Security Officer to former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, and leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, among others, stormed Kaduna state on Monday for a peace meeting.

It was gathered that the influential leaders arrived the Northern city to broker peace with youths from both the Southern and Northern parts of the country over ‘Kaduna Declaration’ that over time generated serious controversy.

A Facebook user identified as Mohammed Grema Adamu, took to the social networking platform and shared some photos from the high profile ‘peace meeting’ where Northern elder statesman, Ango Abdullahi, Al-Mustapha and other Igbo leaders met behind closed-door in Zaria.

Adamu captioned the photos; “Happening now! Igbo leaders from Southeast in company of Major Hamza Almustapha visit Prof. Ango Abdullahi in Zaria. Sir -Jalal Falal.” Al-Mustapha and others before the meeting As at the time of filing this report, details of the meeting were yet to be ascertained.

This is still a developing story, we’ll be bringing you more details later.