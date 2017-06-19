Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have opened a case on the code of conduct tribunal chairman, Umar Danladi just days after the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki was discharged and acquitted of false assets declaration.

There had been allegations of bribery to the tune of $2 million for the acquittal of the Senate President but so far no proof has been given.

The EFCC had months ago submitted a preliminary report to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Senate had, in 2015 directed a committee to probe a petition submitted by a Peoples Democratic Party senator, Obinna Obah, from Ebonyi state. However, the CCT chairman did not appear before the committee. A similar investigation carried out against Usman was stalled because the petitioners refused to show up. >