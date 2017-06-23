No fewer than 38 universities across Nigeria have increased their fees.

The increment might be attributed to poor funding by the federal and state governments.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), poorly rated the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the area of funding of university education.

ASUU noted that it will be difficult for any Nigeria university to effectively compete globally with the attitude of Buhari not to allocate enough budgetary allocation as prescribed by UNESCO to fund education.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST, the Chairman, ASUU – University of Ibadan chapter, Dr. Deji Omole, lashed out at the APC for promising “a minimum of 15 percent for education”.

The statement which assessed the two years of Buhari in office, lamented that the current government had made Nigerians poorer, adding that public education was not taken seriously because most children of the rich and those in high offices do not school in Nigeria.

Below is a list of tuition increment in some universities as collated by Vanguard, in the order of institution, old fees, new fees.

1. UNILAG N14,500 N63,500

2. ABU N27,000 N41,000

3. UNN N60,450 N66,950

4. OAU N19,700 N57,700

5. UNIZIK N20,100 N65,920

6. BUK N26,000 N40,000

7. UNIABUJA N39,300 N42,300

8. UDU N32,000 N43,000

9. NOUN N36,000 N41,000

10. UNIBEN N12,000 N49,500

11. UNILORIN N16,000 N75,500

12. FUTA N13,560 N83,940

13. FUTMINNA N20,000 N37,000

14. FUNAAB N18,250 N33,000

15. UNICAL N30,500 N42,750

16. UNIUYO N71,000 N84,250

17. FCET Akoka N16,000 N40,000

18. Osun Varsity N95,000 N135,500

19. ANSU N76,000 N139,000

20. LASU N96,750 N158,250

21. IBBU N25000 N52,000

22. IMSU N120,000 N150,000

23. PLASU N50,000 N100,000

24. MAPOLY N57,000 N75,000

25. Ibadan Poly N30,000 N50,000

26. Abia Poly N56,550 N61,000

27. Auchi Poly N14,800 N28,000

28. Osustech N70,000 N80,000

29. ESUT N104,900 N124,900

30. KWARAPOLY N28,000 N44,000

31. LAUTECH N65,000 N72,500

32. TASUED N66,500 N76,500

33. Afe Babalola N675,000 N1,075,000

34. Igbinedion N540,000 N820,000

35. Crawford N400,000 N600,000

36. Redeemers N545,000 N605,000

37. Covenant N774,500 N814,500

38. Benson Idahosa N284,300 N1,150,000.00