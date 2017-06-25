Michael Adebolajo, a Nigerian Islamist extremist who murdered British soldier Fusilier Lee Rigley in London, is now regarded as the most dangerous prisoner in the British penal system, officials say.

The 31-year-old who is serving a life sentence at the HMP Frankland in County Durham, a Category A prison, was described by a prison officer as “violent, unpredictable and a major danger to other prisoners”.

According to Prison sources, the real threat he poses is his ability to radicalise other inmates as Dozens of prisoners are said to have fallen for Adebolajo’s twisted version of Islam and have vowed to become Jihadis when they are eventually freed.

It’s also understood that even non-Muslim prisoners are said to have converted to Islam and sworn an allegiance to Islamic State after being radicalised by the murderer.

One prison official said: “Adebolajo spends most of his waking hours preaching his distorted form of Islam to anyone who will listen. He sees every inmate as a potential Islamic State soldier whether they are Muslims or not.

“He has a big personality and is very charismatic and some of the more vulnerable prisoners will fall under his spell. He is a very dangerous individual.”

The source said Adebolajo has taken up the role upon himself to recruit as many Jihadis as possible for the remainder of his life and has been given “special category” status because of the danger he represents.

The shocking details of the threat posed by one of the UK’s most notorious killers emerged just weeks after 33 people were killed and more than 100 injured in terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

The source added: “If he is suspected of trying to radicalise other inmates we step in and move him.

“But even in prison Adebolajo cannot be watched all the time. We don’t have the staff or the resources.”