A section of the House on the Rock Church in the Federal Capital Territory was gutted by fire on Sunday.

The inferno, which lasted for about five hours, was put out by a combined effort of the Federal Fire Service and other private fire outfits in Abuja.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

The pastor of the church, Edbert Abebe, and the commandant of the FCT Command of the fire service, Aderemi Olusola, confirmed the incident to reporters.

They also noted that there were no casualties and that investigation would commence immediately to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“There was nobody in the building, we are not actually meeting in this section of the building; we are meeting in some other section. We will have to carry out investigations to find out what exactly caused the fire but we can’t speculate,” Pastor Abebe said.