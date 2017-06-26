The weeks following the arrest of the billionaire kidnapper, Evans, police investigation has continued to throw more light on his operations and gang members.

According to official police report, Evans had been arrested and released back in 2006 for a bank robbery which he sustained a bullet wound on his shoulder when sharing the loot with his hang members.

He admitted that they started shooting themselves, adding that many of the robbers died. He was seriously injured and abandoned by the others.

This is contrary to his earlier claim that he got the injury during a fracas following a drug business in South Africa in 2007.

Evans, who was confronted with a newspaper interview that indicated the scar was as a result of a gun duel between him and his gang members at the National Theatre in Surulere, Lagos Mainland, admitted that he lied earlier.

The kingpin also admitted that he was arrested by the police, adding that he and two others were transferred to the Imo State Police Command, where they were released.

The officer in charge of the Inspector General of Police’ (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said:

“Evans was confronted with the interview on Sunday and he admitted that the bullet wounds are from disagreement over sharing of loot after bank robbery in Lagos in 2006. They shot one another and many gang members died while Evans survived with bullet wounds.”

A Superintendent of Police with the Band section of the Police College in Lagos, simply identified as Tina, reportedly sought to get the case being put together against Evans after the bank robbery dropped. Her attempt was rebuffed.

She reportedly travelled to Owerri from where a report was sent requesting the transfer of Evans to the command because of another case he was involved in, which they claimed was under investigation.

The kingpin was quietly released in Owerri. Tina is believed to be related to Evans’ mother.

The Nation gathered that the police were out to fish out all those who participated in the 2006 release of Evans and two of his gang members. They are to be prosecuted.

It was also learnt that the police have begun a manhunt for another soldier said to be a member of Evans’ gang.

The soldier whose identity is yet to be revealed, it was gathered, was attached to one of the Army formations in Lagos.

A source said the police had the soldier’s names and pictures, adding that they would leave no stone unturned in arresting him.