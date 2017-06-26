Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday evening received President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, at Akinola Aguda House, his official residence.

The two leaders highlighted the critical role that Nigeria and Ghana play as the “centrepiece” of ECOWAS and the West African sub-region.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Acting President Osinbajo for receiving his delegation on a special day, when Nigeria was commemorating Eid El-Fitr.

He said that his visit was part of an ongoing tour of the sub-region to “take stock of what’s going on, and to renew relations.”

Acting President Osinbajo on his part thanked the Ghanaian President for visiting Nigeria, adding, “We’re extremely excited about the ECOWAS sub-region and hope that we will be able to do a lot together.”

They discussed the forthcoming African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, ongoing negotiations on the Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), and the revitalization of the Ghana-Nigeria Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation.

Both leaders pledged to intensify bilateral cooperation for the benefit and development of the sub-region.

The Ghanaian President also extended his good wishes to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Members of the President Akufo-Addo’s delegation included Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials of the Foreign Ministry.