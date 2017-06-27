A suspected kidnappers and ritualists den was discovered few buildings away from the Ondo state House of Assembly complex at Algbaka area in Akure, the state capital today June 26th.

The two storey building is situated behind the popular government-owned events centre, the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade.

According to reports, a military office fired a shot at a bird that had perched close to the den. The suspected kidnappers/ritualists who thought the officers were coming to arrest them, ran out of the building.

Littered in the building were women’s underwear, sandals, slippers, cooking utensils, mattresses, toothpaste, toothbrushes, empty bottles of lacasera and coke, pots, plates and spoons.

At the fence of the building were two large holes which are suspected to be their in and out route so that they would not be detected. Four of the suspects have been taken to the Ala Police station for interrogation.