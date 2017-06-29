A top investigator with the EFCC Austin Okwor has been shot.

Austin Okwor was shot several times by some unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Saturday, June 24. The attack happened after Okwor had received several threats concerning his job activities

Okwor is a top investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Property Fraud Section of the commission’s Zonal office in Port Harcourtand and is currently on a number of sensitive casses like the case of the bribed judges.

A statement by the EFCC’s spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren said Okwor, an operative in the “escaped death by the whisker when gunmen opened fire on him”.

Uwujaren said the investigator had closed work late on Saturday, and was suddenly accosted by hoodlums immediately he left the office.

He said the investigator who sustained various gunshot wounds successfully escaped from his attackers who kept firing at him. He was later rushed to a private hospital in Port Harcourt where he is currently receiving treatment. The commission said the incident has also been reported to the police in the city.