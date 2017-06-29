Governor Dambaba Suntai who was seriously injured when his plane crashed on October 25, 2012 in Yola, capital of Adamawa state has died in the United States.

His passing comes after a five-year battle with the injuries he sustained. He died wednesday at his home in Orlando, Florida in the United States, where he was undergoing rehabilitation.

He became governor of Taraba State in 2007 and was sworn-in again on May 29, 2011 for a second term.

A pharmacist by training, Suntai enrolled to become a pilot at the Nigerian College of Aviation in Zaria in 2010 and was licensed to fly, a passion he was reported to have enjoyed immensely.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has described the death of the former Taraba State governor, Danbaba Suntai as an incalculable loss to Nigeria as a country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, deputy Senate President while reacting to the news of the death of the former governor, said that Suntai gave a good account of himself as a politician, public administrator and party man.