A disgruntled doctor, Dr Henry Bello, a family physician who was fired from his job at a Bronx hospital in 2015, hid a high powered rifle under a lab coat and had his ID with him when he walked into the hospital and started a shooting spree on the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital, police sources say. He shot dead a female physician and seriously wounded six other doctors before setting himself on fire and shooting himself.

Dr. Bello opened fire at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital where he used to work at about 2.45pm on Friday.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill confirmed that the 45 year old died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the building.

The shooter had tried to set himself on fire prior to fatally shooting himself. He staggered, bleeding, into a hallway where he collapsed and died with the rifle at his side. The body of the female victim, believed to be a doctor, was found next to him on the 17th floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five of the victims were seriously injured in the shooting rampage and one victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to their leg.

Law enforcement officials say Bello was allowed to resign from the hospital in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations.

CBS New York reported that Bello was fired two years ago for harassing an employee. He reportedly went to the hospital to find the employee before opening fire on his former colleagues.

Witness Dione Morales, who has been a patient at the hospital for 17 years, told CBS New York the shooter had threatened to kill people back when he was fired.

‘He was let go because I guess they figured he was unstable. He said he was going to do this,’ she said. ‘He said he was going to kill people, two years ago when he was let go – two years… and now look what happened.’