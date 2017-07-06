The Nigerian Senate has asked the minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), to resign his appointment if he was burdened by the volume of work at his ministry.

The chairman Senate committee on appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje, made the call on Wednesday, July 5, in reaction to statement credited to Fashola where he faulted the lawmakers for unilaterally altering allocations of the ministry of works in the 2017 budget. Angered by Fashola’s comments the Senate accused the minister of misleading the public and blackmailing lawmakers over the alterations made by in the budget. Senator Danjuma Goje, speaking during plenary, raised a point of order where he said Fashola was a minister and no longer a governor and should reflect that in his speech.

He reminded Fashola that he was dealing with the National Assembly, not the Lagos state house of assembly. He said: